A very large four bedroom property is up for sale on the Sheffield housing market and said to be “ideal for families”.

The £290,000 home on Richmond Road, Sheffield, is “well-presented” with “good sized rooms”.

A private rear garden is “ideal for outdoor entertaining”. It has a wooden deck seating area offering al-fresco dining opportunities in good weather, and a good sized lawn space for children to play on or a keen gardener to look after.

When entering the house through the front door, you find yourself in a long entrance hallway stretching down much of the ground floor.

It provides access to the lounge - which is “bright and airy” thanks to a large, front-facing bay window - and the dining room, which leads to the kitchen at the rear.

The interior is said to combine “modern living with classic charm, all in a sought-after Sheffield location with easy access to local amenities, schools and transport links”.

Three “well-proportioned” bedrooms can be found on the first floor as well as the family bathroom.

A “stunning” master bedroom dominates the second floor and is complete with an en-suite shower room. It is described as “providing privacy and a tranquil retreat”.

The property comes with a shared driveway leading to a garage which provides off-road parking opportunity and additional storage.

Purplebricks, the estate agents, believe the listing is an opportunity not to be missed and urged people to take the chance to “make this beautiful house your new home”.

The property is found just a short distance away from Handsworth Road and all the shops and amenities that come with it.

Outdoor spaces like the Richmond Heights Open Space and Smelter Wood can be accessed after a short walk.