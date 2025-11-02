Doncaster is cheering on a stout-hearted young footballer who started chemotherapy this week after residents donated £20,000 to support his family.

At the start of October, Bobby Andrews, aged 8, from Scawthorpe, was playing footie for his team twice a week and full of energy as usual.

Now, just three weeks later, he is bravely facing a round of intense trips to the hospital to fight a rare form of abdominal cancer.

Dad Adam Andrews, 38, says it still “doesn’t feel real”, and that him and mum Rachel Evans have been “floored” by the shocking diagnosis.

However, Adam feels it is a “blessing” the condition was caught at all, as Bobby happened to be at a hospital when he was first struck with stomach cramps.

Adam said: “He went with his mum and auntie to see family at the hospital when he suddenly said ‘mum, I’ve got a really bad belly ache’ and was sick all over the hospital car park.

“Now knowing what we know, it’s blessing it happened there at the hospital, like something was watching over him, because the pains stopped in a few days. If he had been at home, he would have had a few days off school and we wouldn’t have thought any more about it.”

But instead, Bobby was rapidly seen by dozens of teams and soon rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital - where he was told he would urgently need chemotherapy over an intensive 12-day course.

Now, Bobby is starting his treatment, and his home city behind him.

Doncaster residents have donated tens of thousands to support Bobby and his family during his treatment, with more lining up to dedicate charity events and challenges to help.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by family friend Tracy Wood at Warmsworth Lions FC, where Bobby plays for the U8s, has topped over £20,000 in just five days.

The page reads: “Here at Warmsworth Lions FC hearing the devastating news of our U8’s player Bobby’s illness we wanted to help take some pressure off his parents Rachel and Adam.

“Any financial help we can offer to lessen any additional stress would be greatly received! - let’s dig deep for this lovely family and let’s keep them all in our thoughts!”

Adam said: “I’ve been a bathroom fitter for 20 years and I cancelled upcoming jobs when we got the diagnosis, and now it means we can focus on being with Bobby.

“It’s been overwhelming. We’re all so grateful for everyone who’s come together to support us. We’re part of an amazing community.”