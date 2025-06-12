Archer Lane Allotment and Home Garden Society Open Allotments and official launch of Archer Lane Community Gardens

Archer Lane Allotment and Home Garden Society is delighted to announce that this year’s Open Allotment event will be rather special. VIPs will be present at the event, alongside artist workshops and live music to celebrate the official launch of the Community Garden.

The event takes place on Saturday 12th July from 10am – 2pm, with Abtisam Mohamed MP officially opening the garden at 10.30am followed by celebratory music from Grumpah.

Sheffield artist, Charlie Hill, will be inviting attendees to create natural artworks to take home from 11am – 1pm.

Allotment Holders will be opening up their allotments between 10am and 2pm allowing curious attendees to follow a trail around the Archer Lane Allotment site and see a wide range of different allotments, produce and flowers.

The new Community Garden at Archer Lane Allotments

There will also be a treasure hunt, tombola and access to the Pavilion Shop.

Chair of Archer Lane Allotment and Home Garden Society, Jean Powis said: "We are thrilled that our funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, Sheffield City Council, Co-op Community Fund and Nether Edge Neighbourhood Group has resulted in such a beautiful space for all the community to enjoy. We can’t wait to share the garden with you all and launch it officially at this exciting event.”

For more information about Archer Lane Allotment and Home Garden Society – a voluntary group – visit www.archerlaneallotments.org