A £1m football theme park could open in Sheffield with a mocked up urban environment featuring garages, maisonettes, dustbins and an ice cream van.

Yard Ball’s street scene would include ‘shooting against garages’, playing kerby and practising touch-and-finish ‘as your mates throw balls down from the purpose-built maisonette’.

The £1m attraction promises a crossbar challenge and shooting at pub signs, a bin chute and ice cream van. The venue would also have the ‘world’s strongest AI goalkeeper’ and serve up football-inspired food such as spicy tacos from Mexico ‘86, pizza and pasta from Italia ‘90 and fish and chips from Euro ‘96, washed down with a pint or a coke float.

Yard Ball was dreamed up by Sheffield creatives Scott Riley and Oliver Booth and their promotional material is strongly nostalgic.

How the Yard Ball attraction could look with mocked up urban environments including garages and maisonettes

It states: “The concept will transport visitors back to a time when football was football. No goal music. No half-and-half scarves. And certainly no VAR. Reimagining the football world, evoking memories from Mexico ‘86 to France ’98 and the birth of the Premier League, Yard Ball promises to reintroduce people to football in a fun, positive and inclusive environment where players feel no pressure or judgment and are encouraged to simply enjoy the momen’.”

Tekkers Leisure has submitted proposals to lease the former Arnold Laver depot on Little London Road. The timber company has had several offers for the site but has ‘committed’ to this scheme, it is claimed.

A Tekkers Leisure spokesman added: “We’re thankful to the amazing Laver family – a true football family – for trusting us with our vision and desire to transform their old building into something which cements Sheffield’s place as the home of the beautiful game – no matter who you support.”

If given the green light, work could start this autumn and the attraction open in early 2024. Some 24 jobs would be created, a planning document states.

The £1m attraction promises a crossbar challenge and shooting at pub signs, or bins as seen here.

The proposals also include community engagement to meet the Football Association’s ambitious goals to encourage more people, particularly from under-represented groups, to engage with the sport.

The Arnold Laver shop closed in December with staff blaming a new cycle route on Little London Road and the economic climate.