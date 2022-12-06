A Sheffield timber supplier and DIY store has closed - with staff blaming a new cycle route.

The Arnold Laver depot on Little London Road shut down on Monday with the loss of nine jobs. It sold wood and building materials and offered a ‘full machining service’ via a local sawmill. It had been on the site for 13 years after moving from Chesterfield Road. Workers said they started hearing closure rumours a week ago before a meeting with bosses late last week.

One said the lease was up early next year but was not being renewed because the shop was not making money. They blamed the economic climate and the new cycle route on Little London Road.

The Sheaf Valley Cycle Route was installed in summer and made Little London Road a dead end to vehicles. It cut traffic passing the Arnold Laver shop and increased congestion on Abbeydale and Chesterfield roads, further deterring visitors, the worker said.

It was installed to create a safe journey for cyclists from the south west of the city. Initially, signs were vandalised and metal posts cut down amid protests before concrete blocks were installed to block vehicles.

Last month, cyclists petitioned Sheffield Council to extend it past Millhouses park to Dore and Totley railway station, saying the number of users had increased rapidly in recent months. Freddie Parker, who launched the petition, said recent counts revealed the number of cyclists had increased by more than 50 per cent month on month.Arnold Laver was approached for comment.

