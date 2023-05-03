News you can trust since 1887
Birdsong, wind in the trees, a rippling river...10 months after a traffic ban this Sheffield street is a paradise for cyclists and walkers.

By David Walsh
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:28 BST

Little London Road, between Abbeydale and Chesterfield roads and Woodseats, was a classic rat-run that saw hundreds if not thousands of cars a day. It was closed to motorised traffic in July last year, sparking protests and vandalism. The controversy has since moved online, with rival petitions for and against. Sheffield City Council is set to make a decision on its future in summer. Until then, enjoy the sights and sounds of a newly peaceful road - and the views of those affected.

Little London Road was a classic rat-run but it was closed to cars in July last year.Little London Road was a classic rat-run but it was closed to cars in July last year.
