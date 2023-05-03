Little London Road, between Abbeydale and Chesterfield roads and Woodseats, was a classic rat-run that saw hundreds if not thousands of cars a day. It was closed to motorised traffic in July last year, sparking protests and vandalism. The controversy has since moved online, with rival petitions for and against. Sheffield City Council is set to make a decision on its future in summer. Until then, enjoy the sights and sounds of a newly peaceful road - and the views of those affected.