The owners of a popular Sheffield Post Office and shop have announced they are closing, blaming soaring energy prices and the impact of postal strikes.

The couple who run Worrall Post Office on Haggstones Road in Worrall, Mandy and Dave, shared the news with customers and friends in an emotional letter. They wrote: “It is with great sadness we have taken the decision to close Worrall Post Office and shop with effect from 1st February 2023. It has been a real pleasure to have been welcomed into the village and been a part of life here for the last 7 ½ years.

"Unfortunately, with the recent increase in gas and electricity costs, together with the impact of the postal strikes that have hit us hard, the business is no longer viable, and therefore a decision had to be made to close the shop and sell the property. Thank you for all your support over the time we have been here and we wish you all the very best for the future.”

The Post Office and shop is not the first casualty of rising energy bills, with a popular butchers and a long-running bakery among the businesses which closed last year in Sheffield as the cost of gas and electricity soared. In October 2022, the owners of a popular cafe, which provided affordable meals using surplus food which would otherwise have gone to waste, also announced their decision to close due to what they described at the time as ‘impossible’ energy bill hikes.