The national side take on the United States in Qatar at 7pm tonight (Monday, November 21) when they will be led into battle by manager Rob Page. The 48-year-old former Sheffield United player, who still lives in the city, is largely credited with their return to the biggest stage of all.

Page joined the Blades in August 2001 and went on to enjoy three years at the club, pulling on the red-and-white shirt 125 times. After 550 appearances for several English Football League sides he moved into management.

In 2019 he was appointed assistant Wales manager and became caretaker manager after Ryan Giggs was suspended. Since then the team has enjoyed an incredible rise on the international stage - culminating in him leading his country to a World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Wales manager Rob Page during a press conference in Doha, Qatar.

During his time at Sheffield United he was made captain by manager Neil Warnock and led the team to third place in 2003 - a season that included two cup semi-finals and a famous play-off victory over Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.

Qualification to Qatar lifted the spirits of the entire nation and finally landed Page the permanent Wales managerial job. With a match against England set to be a highlight of the tournament, there will be expectations to deliver against the old enemy on the biggest stage of all - and who will (some) Sheffielders support then?

