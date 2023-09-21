Diners told The Star how their evening was "ruined" after their 10-year-old was measured to assess whether he would pay adult prices.

The boss of a Cantonese restaurant in Sheffield has blasted customers complaining about their height policy as being "ignorant".

The angry response comes after one customer told The Star his evening was ruined after he was charged full price for his 10-year-old son due to his height.

Craig Cantrill, who visited Wong Ting on Matilda Street with his family and some friends, said: "We sat down for the meal and a lady come over and took [my son and another 10-year-old] away, which I thought was for a lollipop or something.

Wong Ting manager, Lance Pang, said he would stick to his guns on the policy, which sees anyone over 1.4metres tall charged adult rates. (Photo courtesy of Google)

"They had a measuring stick and measured their height. They came over and said they would be charging full price for my son.

"It was on my mind all the time and it totally ruined my evening."

Mr Cantrill said the experience left a "bitter taste" in his mouth, as the other youngster, who is shorter than his son, was charged the child's rate. He claimed the menus did say the rates were height-dependant, but was adamant it was not recorded anywhere what the limits were - something Wong Ting manager, Lance Pang, denies.

Craig Cantrill said his evening was "ruined" after is tall 10-year-old son was charged adult rates at a buffet restaurant. (Photo courtesy of Craig Cantrill)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pang told The Star the 1.4metre height limit for the child rate is stated clearly on the restaurant menus, adding the complaint was a "waste of your time and our time".

He said: "I will stick to my guns as this is our policy. If you don't like it, you have the option to leave... People are ignorant. It's on the menu!"

"Sometimes you get a child who is 15 and six-foot-two and they eat more than anyone else."

Mr Pang insists the policy is widely adopted across the buffet restaurant industry.