Unite says it will campaign with voters to demand "politicians from all parties commit to a workers’ steel plan"

A national union has launched a campaign asking Sheffield voters to "demand politicians reverse the decline in the steel industry".

Unite says it is launching a billboard and advertising campaign asking PM Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer to "pick a side" on supporting jobs in British steel.

National union Unite is "targeting votes in Sheffield" in a campaign to "reverse the decline of the steel industry" in the UK.

It is launching the campaign with the unveiling of a billboard on Meadowhall Road, Sheffield, at 2pm on September 20.

Underpinning the campaign, Unite has set out a "Workers’ Plan for Steel" making key demands that if delivered would make Britain a world leader in steel production.

The grassroots campaign will focus on engaging with communities that depend on steel to build pressure on politicians and pledge support for measures, safeguard existing employment, and create "thousands of new decent jobs for generations to come".

Sheffield is probably still most famous for producing the metal which saw it branded the Steel City.

The plan includes:

1. Change procurement rules to let UK public contracts use 100 per cent UK steel. the union claims "this alone" can create 8,000 jobs.

2. Public investment for a Steelworkers’ Transition Plan with no loss of jobs. Unite says it wants to see phased workers’ transition to Green Steel while doubling capacity to rebuild the industry and grow jobs. It claims the investment needed is £1 billion per year over 12 years and it will "pay for itself" with increased revenue.

3. Tackle energy prices by bringing in electricity price caps and public ownership of the grid to make British steel even more competitive.

4. "Take a stake" - Public investment for steel must come with solid job guarantees.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Sheffield's steel industry can have a bright future but the time to fight for it is now. Unite's campaign will ensure that politicians of all stripes in Sheffield cannot wriggle free from the critical action needed to save the industry with warm words that never amount to anything.