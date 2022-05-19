Sheffield businesswoman Deborah Lockwood is in training for one of 2022’s biggest cancer charity fundraisers.

She will be taking part in the Women V Cancer cycle challenge from Milan to Venice and raising money for a cause close to her heart.

Starting on September 2, Deborah will be spending three days on her bike, pedalling from Italy's fashion capital of Milan to the historic port of Venice.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield charity fundraiser Deborah Lockwood is already taking the scenic route in bike training! She's tackling the Women V Cancer cycle challenge from Milan to Venice in September

The stunning 355km – or 221-mile – route will take her and her fellow cyclists along the southern edge of the Dolomites, Lake Iseo and the famous Lake Garda, passing through Verona and then on to a finale at the edge of Venice.

Deborah has already raised several thousand pounds for three invaluable women's cancer charities, Breast Cancer Now, Ovarian Cancer Action and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

“We have all known women who have been affected by cervical, breast and ovarian cancer,” said Deborah, partner in Sheffield business turnaround and insolvency practice Graywoods.

“I wanted to do something that would make a real difference for them and all the thousands of women who are facing the devastating news of cancer every day.

“The original plan was to join the ride in 2020 but that was hit by Covid so now I’m back in training again and I’m really looking forward to completing this incredible journey.