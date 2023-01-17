Sheffield’s longest standing independent wedding dress company is closing down.

The Bridal House at 551 Ecclesall Road is advertising a closing down sale after ‘making thousands of dreams come true’. The shop is owned by Claire Marriott-Hines and Jo Gardner who say they are finally hanging up their tape measures, putting down their scissors and closing their sketch books ’after working together collectively for 64 years’.

In a Facebook post Mia Furniss wrote: “For as long as I can remember my mum Claire Marriott-Hines and Jo Gardner have worked together in this building making thousands of dreams come true...collectively they have worked 64 years in total doing just that.

“As Sheffield’s longest standing independent bridal house they have made the most amazing bridal gowns, bridesmaids dresses, mother-of-the-bride outfits, evening gowns and prom dresses, and made people’s special days achievable even down to the bow ties.

“I am unbelievably proud of these two ladies and very sad to say after putting the majority of their lives into the business, they are putting their scissors and measuring tapes down.”

Customers responded with shock and dismay.

Jess Aldred wrote: “Oh my god Claire Marriott-Hines no way!!!! How amazing you are, and your amazing dresses and talents!!! So many people will remember all both your amazing talents. Good luck in your new endeavours.”