Free activities, food stalls, and a whole range of street performers and entertainment will be making its way to the heart of Sheffield later this month.

Organisers of the May Fayre have confirmed it is returning to Weston Park on Sunday, May 21, even bigger and better than before. The popular event will provide a full day of fun for all the family, including a fun fair, circus acts, live music and comedy, and food stalls.

Following last year’s success that welcomed over 10,000 people to Weston Park, from 11am to 5pm this weekend, the fayre will see more street performers and entertainment acts than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Sheffield City Council and the University of Sheffield, acts including Dangerous Steve and his Flea Circus will wow the crowds with their tricks and dangerous stunts, and Charlie Chaplin will provide a show packed with slapstick comedy.

The May Fayre will be returning to Weston Park on Sunday, May 21.

Team BGee will welcome all to sing and dance as they perform a range of disco classics, Granny Turismo’s ladies will showcase dazzling dance routines on their vamped-up shopping carts, and the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band from India will play a wide variety of music from India, from folk songs to Bollywood hits.

Lisa Firth, Director of Parks, Leisure and Libraries, at Sheffield City Council said: “The May Fayre, organised in partnership with the University of Sheffield, is part of a summer of events in the city.

“Set in Weston Park, the annual event has a fantastic lineup of artists. The event will bring communities from across Sheffield together for a day of brilliant entertainment. Expect fairground rides, food and drink, quirky acts, and culture for all the family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Sheffield will be supporting the event by providing the day’s street acts and performances. MakerFutures - a programme that provides pop-up makerspaces - will be hosting pop-up coding-embroidery workshops for a playful and creative way for children to develop digital and STEM skills through the arts.

There will be many free activities for children of all ages.

There will also be a pop-up space to celebrate International Clinical Trials Day, which will include a chocolate trial and crafts, in conjunction with a celebration event for the 75th birthday of the NHS in July.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Director of City and Culture at the University of Sheffield said: “The University has worked with the council on the May Fayre to provide great live entertainment in Western Park for many years. Following 2022’s amazing turn out we’re excited to be bringing local and international acts to the people of Sheffield in an even bigger and better way for 2023.”