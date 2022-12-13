A well-known Mexican food business with two sites in Sheffield is for sale.

The Street Food Chef, which employs 23, is on the market for £259.950. The sale comes 14 years after it was established in 2008. Today, it operates from Arundel Street in Sheffield city centre and Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow Vale.

Website BusinessesForSale.com is advertising the business. Its states turnover is £722,000, but profit figures are available ‘on request’.

Key selling points include more than 200 Google reviews with ‘an impressive 4.7/5 customer average score’ and 4,408 Instagram followers.

It adds: “The Street Food Chef is a highly rated and well established Mexican food business. The business was established in 2008, building up an excellent reputation and loyal customer base due to their freshly prepared and great tasting food.”

It adds: “The businesses now come to the open market due to our clients desire to pursue a new business venture.”

