Clive Timothy, supervisor at Amaro Lounge on Ecclesall Road, said they took £200 on Tuesday evening - a big drop on the usual spend of up to £600.

But so far no one had cancelled Christmas bookings.

WHAT HAS THE PRIME MINISTER SAID ABOUT CHRISTMAS PARTIES?

He spoke to The Star after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people not to cancel festive parties or nativity plays.

He promised to ‘throw everything’ at the Covid booster vaccination campaign amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Hospitality firms fear Christmas cancellations could finish them off after a challenging 18 months.

Mr Timothy said they were still seeing regulars but fewer new customers because people ‘were still nervous’.

The venue had organised events to bring people through the doors, including live bands. On Saturday, Amaro Lounge will host a mini Christmas market with up to eight stalls selling locally-made food and crafts, he added.

He said: “December is very important, we have tried to get as many bookings as we can. So far none have cancelled.”

Abby Abrames, marketing director at Harmony Music School in Sheffield, said their Christmas party was still on.

She said: “We asked if people wanted to go and it was a resounding yes!”

But Paul Cheetham, managing director at the Europa Engineering Group in Sheffield, said firms had an obligation to protect staff.

He added: “Common sense tells me that any company party in winter time is a no-no whilst this virus is at large.

“A company has an obligation to protect its employees. No one wants Covid over Christmas!”

WHAT HAS BORIS JOHNSON PROMISED TO DO?

Boris Johson has promised that everyone eligible would be offered a booster jab in England by the end of January, with vaccination centres ‘popping up like Christmas trees’ and at least 400 military personnel helping the NHS.

It comes after a senior health official suggested that people should limit social contacts in the run-up to Christmas.

Dr Jenny Harries, UK Health Security Agency chief, said: “If we all decrease our social contacts a little bit, actually that helps to keep the variant at bay.”