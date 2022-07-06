US Open golf winner Matt Fitzpatrick is celebrating with two more trophies - customised trainers from Sheffield.

The young player was delighted to receive a pair of Adidas ‘Handball Spezial’ upgraded by Phil Ridley of Glistening Kicks.

He said he removed the ‘Spezial’ lettering and replaced it with ‘US Open Winner’ and the date - ’19 06 2022’. He added vinyl decals of the trophy and the Blades’ logo on the heels, and pictures of the Matt on the tongues.

Phil said: “After watching him win the trophy I thought it would be a quirky way to commemorate it. James Gregg is a regular customer of our shop on Woodseats and I knew they were friends so I thought I’d ask if it was the sort of thing Matt would like. He said he’d absolutely love it so I bought the trainers and got to work.”

James Gregg is a BBC sports commentator and childhood friend of Matt Fitzpatrick.

The young player - who scored an incredible victory in Massachusetts last month - was delighted to receive a pair of Adidas Handball Spezial upgraded by Phil Ridley of Glistening Kicks.

Matt’s win, at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, was his first major championship and first PGA Tour event.

He was born to parents Russell and Susan Fitzpatrick on September 1, 1994.

As well as golf, he also used to play football. He played for Hallam Rangers in the Sheffield Junior Sunday League.

He was already a talented golfer during his time at Tapton school, and was a member of the junior section of the Hallamshire Golf Club on Redmires Road.