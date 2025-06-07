A well known Sheffield food outlet chain has announced the opening of another shop in the city

Urban Pitta has revealed plans to open what would be its third shop in the city, in the site of a former restaurant on Crookes main road.

A giant poster has appeared in the window of the building on Crookes. Photo: National World | National World

It is due to move into a building which has been empty for more than two years, which is being brought back into use again after a refurbishment.

It has announced the plans with large posters inside the windows of what looks set to became its new shop.

The posters are advertising jobs in the new venue and discounted sandwiches on their opening day, which has yet to be confirmed.

Urban Pitta describes itself as an independent business from Sheffield, passionate about fresh and healthy food.

It already operates two outlets in the city - one on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats and the other Junction Road, at Hunters Bar, selling filled pitta breads.

The building which Urban Pitta is moving into has been empty since April 2023, when its previous tenant, the Jaflong Indian restaurant, left the premises. Jaflong later relocated to another site in Crookes, on Northfield Road.

Prior that that, the building had been a betting shop, and going further back to the 1990s, had been a Blockbuster video rental shop. It is not known if the new pitta shop will have any eat-in space at the site, which was previously a large restaurant.

The Star has approached Urban Pitta for details of when it hopes to open the new venue.