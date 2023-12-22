Popular Sheffield restaurant confirms re-opening date at one of its previous sites

Bosses have confirmed the re-opened date of a popular Sheffield restaurant, months after it closed.

The Jaflong restaurant in Crookes will open on Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) at 5pm, in the location on Northfield Road which it occupied from 1998 until 2013.

Owner Shahab Uddin confirmed the opening date to The Star this evening, having initially hoped to open up on December 22.

The restaurant has not operated since April, when it was forced to leave the site it had occupied elsewhere in Crookes, nearer The Ball pub, in April.