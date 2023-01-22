News you can trust since 1887
Two towers soar skywards as builder reports £300m Sheffield project 'fully on schedule'

One of Sheffield’s biggest building projects - the £300m West Bar Square - is ‘fully on schedule’ as two towers rise out of the ground.

By David Walsh
2 minutes ago

Soho Yard is a £78m development of 368 upmarket apartments taking shape off Corporation Street and seen by thousands of motorists daily. Bosses at builder Bowmer and Kirkland say it is on track to finish next year. Some building projects in Sheffield have been delayed by Covid, Brexit, the war in Ukraine and a lack of staff.

The flats of 18 and 14 storeys will be owned and operated by insurance giant Legal & General. They will be followed by an eight-storey office block later in 2024. It is the first phase of developer Urbo's £300m West Bar Scheme.

In December, The Star revealed large parts of the city council’s Heart of the City 2 scheme would be up to a year late, including the Leah’s Yard workshops on Cambridge Street.

The Legal and General flats soar skywards off Corporation Street.
West Bar development taking shape off Coporation Street