Forum Kitchen + Bar: Street party held to mark 30 years of popular Sheffield venue

The Forum Kitchen + Bar in Devonshire Street first opened it’s doors on April 16 1992 as Forum Café Bar, Shops, and Boutiques.

The venue has become a landmark over the last three decades visited by hundreds of revellers every week.

A street party is being held to mark 30 years since the Forum opened in Sheffield.

As part of a series of events planned this summer to mark occasion, Eldon Street, which is close to the bar, will be closed off for a street party on Thursday, June 2.

In addition to the bar, the affiliated True North brewery will also be opening it’s doors to visitors, there will be a ‘school of gin’ and there will also be live music throughout the day.

The day will also mark the launch of the Celebration Gin, Celebration Ale and Sheffield Champers.

The street party runs from 2pm to 10pm followed by after parties at the Forum, Common Room and Old House.

The Forum shortly after opening.

It is part of a wider series of events entitled ‘30 Years of Us’, which includes ‘The Summer of Love Tour’ – a five-month long celebration in which nine of True North venues are hosting free outdoor events in their beer gardens.

From April 16 to August 20, participating venues include Forum Kitchen + Bar, The Crown & Anchor, The Horse & Jockey, Riverside Kelham, The Waggon & Horses, The Punch Bowl, The Broadfield and The Blue Stoops.