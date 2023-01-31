The lineup for for this year’s Tramlines music festival has been announced - and is set to spark a stampede for final tickets.​​​​​​​

Headlining the main stage at the three-day event will be Richard Ashcroft, The Courteeners, and Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott. They will be joined by dozens more top names including Blossoms, DMA’s, Kaiser Chiefs, Sugababes, Beabadoobee, Kate Nash, Katy B, Sea Girls, Pale Waves, The Enemy and The Zutons.

The 15th Tramlines Festival is from Friday to Sunday 21-23 July at Hillsborough Park. As well as music, it features comedy - the lineup includes Omid Djalili, Jonathan Pie and Paul Smith - as well as performance and a family friendly area.

The 2022 festival was a sell-out, with up to 40,000 revellers each day, and the advice is to be super-quick for tickets this year. Day tickets (£50 plus booking fee) and a final batch of Weekend tickets (£140 plus booking fee) go on sale at 12 noon on Friday February 3 from www.tramlines.org.uk. Organisers say 95 per cent of Weekend tickets have gone and are urging fans to sign up for 'first access to avoid missing out'.

Operations director Timm Cleasby said: “The turns were booked, the party’s on and you’re all invited.”

He added: “This year’s lineup is a cracker with some awesome names and, as always, there’s more than just music with loads to do, see and get involved with.”

This year Sheffield is represented by Reverend and The Makers who will play tracks from their new album and spoof covers band The Everly Pregnant Brothers.

The Library stage will be home to a diverse range of grass roots artists including Coco, Deuxe, JxK and DJ Lamour, with more to be announced.

Tramlines started in 2009 in city centre venues including the o2 Academy, the Leadmill, the Cathedral, Millennium Gallery, City Hall, Corporation, Queens Social Club and Yellow Arch Studios and outdoor sites including Devonshire Green, Ponderosa Park and Endcliffe Park.

It moved to Hillsborough Park in 2018. There is no on-site camping. Last year, organisers brought back a controversial ‘no re-entry’ policy – any ticket holders who leave will not be allowed back in. Organisers have not said if it will apply this year.

