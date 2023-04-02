News you can trust since 1887
Desperate stallholder launches petition after being forced off The Moor in Sheffield

A desperate Sheffield stallholder has launched a petition to fight a ban which has put his ability to provide for his family in jeopardy.

By David Walsh
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 14:53 BST

Deep Singh is urging people to “stand with traders” as they call on NewRiver to reverse a ban on operating three days a week. The firm has cleared market stalls from its property on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to ‘enhance’ the area.

Mr Singh, who has a phone accessories and vape stall, said he wanted to draw attention to the “injustice” to hardworking stall-holders, some of whom had suffered a 65 per cent cut in income.

He added: “For years, these dedicated individuals have been coming to work every day, rain or shine, to support their families and serve their community. But now, due to the actions of NewRiver their livelihoods are at risk. And why has this happened? To 'enhance' the area, according to NewRiver.

Phone accessory vendors Armeet Dhall, left, and son Deep, have launched a petition against the trading ban.
"However, it is clear that this decision has had the opposite effect, leaving hardworking stall owners struggling to make ends meet. What's even more concerning is that NewRiver has not offered these stall owners an alternative, leaving them to fend for themselves. Please sign our petition today and help us send a message to NewRiver that the people of Sheffield will not stand idly by while our fellow citizens are left to suffer.”

Sheffield City Council offered traders space at Moorfoot, which has fewer visitors and no power, so some can’t operate. Recently the number of stalls had fallen to one.

A city council spokeswoman said discussions with NewRiver were ongoing but a resolution was “some way off.” Meanwhile, outdoor traders had been offered space in the indoor market “where suitable”.

A legal agreement prevents NewRiver banning traders the rest of the week.

The move by NewRiver has left empty stalls on The Moor Monday to Wednesday.
A NewRiver spokesman said: “Since acquiring The Moor in April 2021, NewRiver and its joint venture partner have made significant progress with enhancing and modernising the area for shoppers and local stakeholders. This has included securing popular new occupiers, including Sport Direct – which houses the USC and Game brands – the leisure venue Boom Battle Bar and the iconic US burger chain, Five Guys.

“These improvements helped footfall to The Moor increase by 36 per cent to more than 11 million in 2022. We are committed to further enhancements.”