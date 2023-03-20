Sheffield’s historic outdoor market was down to a single trader this week after a drastic ban aimed at ‘enhancing’ a major shopping street.

Florist Andrew Millard said takings on Tuesday were less than 50 per cent of what he used to make on The Moor. But he said he was trying to hang on until summer in his new location at Moorfoot in the hope better weather improves trade.

Outdoor traders have been forced to move off the prime street on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday by owner NewRiver to ‘enhance the goods and services on offer’. A lease agreement prevents an all-week ban.

Mr Millard added: “Shops on The Moor have complained footfall is down because we’ve been moved. Sheffield City Council say they are doing all they can to get us back but nothing has happened as yet. Meanwhile traders have simply stopped turning up.”

Stalls on The Moor stand empty after traders were banished.

Following the NewRiver decision, Sheffield City Council stepped in and offered traders space at Moorfoot, but there is no power, so some, such as baked potato man Nick Shepherd, can’t operate. Last month, Valentine Crantea, who sells trainers and clothes, said he was losing money at Moorfoot because of costs including stall hire, diesel, parking and the Clean Air Zone charge.

The father-of-three started trading 13 years ago at Castle Market. He was absent on Tuesday.

A NewRiver spokesman said: “Since acquiring The Moor in April 2021, NewRiver and its joint venture partner have made significant progress with enhancing and modernising the area for shoppers and local stakeholders. This has included securing popular new occupiers, including Sport Direct – which houses the USC and Game brands – the leisure venue Boom Battle Bar and the iconic US burger chain, Five Guys.

“These improvements helped footfall to The Moor increase by 36 per cent to more than 11 million in 2022. We are committed to further enhancements to ensure The Moor remains the beating heart of Sheffield for shopping and leisure activities.”

Florist Andrew Millard was the only outdoor trader at Moorfoot on Tuesday.

Previously, city council lawyers wrote to NewRiver urging the firm to stick to an ‘informal arrangement’ which allowed stallholders to operate six days a week. But the company insisted on following the letter of the lease agreement, which permits a maximum of three.

The Star contacted Sheffield City Council to ask when power would be installed.

