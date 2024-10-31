The green Halloween dye hasn’t even washed out of the fountains yet but Sheffield is already getting ready for the next season.

A hallmark of the Sheffield Christmas Market has arrived in the city centre ahead of the annual event’s return in two weeks.

The centrepiece of Sheffield Christmas Market, the two-storey Alpine Lodge bar, has returned to the Peace Gardens for another year. | National World

The double-decker Alpine Lodge is the centrepiece of festive celebrations in the city centre. Along with two more bars due to arrive on The Moor and Fargate, it’s the spot where thousands of people every year get merry with boozy hot chocolate and mulled wine served by the ladleful.

It’s a sign of things to come ahead of the market’s launch on November 14, where it will be open every day until December 24.

There will once again be no Christmas lights switch-on in Sheffield, with the council citing public safety due to the ongoing works on Fargate.

View of the Sheffield Christmas Market in all its glory from the town hall. | Sheffield City Council

However, the council has reportedly spent more than £138,000 on lights to decorate the market this year, compared to 2023’s figure of £126,000.

Also due to arrive in Sheffield in the next 14 days are more than 100 market stalls to line the Peace Gardens and The Moor, as well as The Big Wheel and Santa’s Grotto.

Further details including events, opening times and locations of this year’s festive programme are available on the council website.