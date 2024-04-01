Things to do Sheffield: Orchard Square Makers' Market next weekend will be 'biggest ever'

These stalls are 15 good reasons to visit Sheffield city centre on April 6.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 1st Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Fresh off its renovations in 2024, Orchard Square in Sheffield city centre is hosting its "biggest Makers’ Market to date" this coming week.

Orchard Square says it is holding its "biggest ever" Makers' Market on Saturday, April 6, 2024, with over 15 stalls on offer from regional sellers and businesses.

Taking place between 12 noon and 4pm on Saturday, April 6, the Makers’ Market will host over 15 stall holders offering artwork, fashion, jewellery, accessories, homeware, and refreshments to enjoy. Sheffield favourites such as Forge Bakehouse, specialist cheese retailer Cheese and Friends, and chocolate makers Bullion are just some of the names set to make an appearance.

Plus, the market will also be hosting a handful of popular brands from across the wider region, including Woofingdales for the dog lovers and the popular Yorkshire Candle Company. 

The full list of participating stall holders for Orchard Square’s next Makers’ Market includes: 

  • AmaniKush, homemade hair accessories, jewellery, fashion, games and gifts

  • Au Faye Sheffield, a Sheffield based artist with a love of pink and all things floral, selling cards, gits and jewellery 

  • Bobinsana Woodcraft, African inspired gifts

  • Bullion Chocolate, chocolate makers 

  • Cheese and Friends, specialist cheese retailers

  • Duo Doddles, illustrators selling an array of prints ranging from A6 to A3 and stickers

  • Grace Jandrell, illustrator, print maker and mural artist 

  • Forge Bakehouse, homemade breads, pastries, and baked goods

  • Jaf Glass, glass ornaments, jewellery, candle holders, coasters, plant stakes, bowls and pictures

  • Jam Artsworks, original art and photography 

  • Loved and Rolled, jewellery made with paper beads, supporting local charity, St Wilfrid 

  • Low Road Home, cards and gifts using original vintage playing cards

  • Miroo, acrylic jewellery that’s colourful and fun

  • The Yorkshire Candle Company, hand poured candles made with love 

  • Visor Clay, pottery 

  • Woofingdales, popular dog accessories. 

Orchard Square manager Shay Murray said: “We are delighted to be welcoming and supporting such a range of local and regional talent, making this our biggest Makers’ Market to date.

“Our Makers’ Markets always prove very popular with visitors, given the location and fabulous line up of stall holders and musicians that we attract."

It comes after Orchard Square unveiled a new look in August last year with a new awning and paving.

