Things to do Sheffield: Orchard Square Makers' Market next weekend will be 'biggest ever'
Fresh off its renovations in 2024, Orchard Square in Sheffield city centre is hosting its "biggest Makers’ Market to date" this coming week.
Taking place between 12 noon and 4pm on Saturday, April 6, the Makers’ Market will host over 15 stall holders offering artwork, fashion, jewellery, accessories, homeware, and refreshments to enjoy. Sheffield favourites such as Forge Bakehouse, specialist cheese retailer Cheese and Friends, and chocolate makers Bullion are just some of the names set to make an appearance.
Plus, the market will also be hosting a handful of popular brands from across the wider region, including Woofingdales for the dog lovers and the popular Yorkshire Candle Company.
The full list of participating stall holders for Orchard Square’s next Makers’ Market includes:
AmaniKush, homemade hair accessories, jewellery, fashion, games and gifts
Au Faye Sheffield, a Sheffield based artist with a love of pink and all things floral, selling cards, gits and jewellery
Bobinsana Woodcraft, African inspired gifts
Bullion Chocolate, chocolate makers
Cheese and Friends, specialist cheese retailers
Duo Doddles, illustrators selling an array of prints ranging from A6 to A3 and stickers
Grace Jandrell, illustrator, print maker and mural artist
Forge Bakehouse, homemade breads, pastries, and baked goods
Jaf Glass, glass ornaments, jewellery, candle holders, coasters, plant stakes, bowls and pictures
Jam Artsworks, original art and photography
Loved and Rolled, jewellery made with paper beads, supporting local charity, St Wilfrid
Low Road Home, cards and gifts using original vintage playing cards
Miroo, acrylic jewellery that’s colourful and fun
The Yorkshire Candle Company, hand poured candles made with love
Visor Clay, pottery
Woofingdales, popular dog accessories.
Orchard Square manager Shay Murray said: “We are delighted to be welcoming and supporting such a range of local and regional talent, making this our biggest Makers’ Market to date.
“Our Makers’ Markets always prove very popular with visitors, given the location and fabulous line up of stall holders and musicians that we attract."
It comes after Orchard Square unveiled a new look in August last year with a new awning and paving.
