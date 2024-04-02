Sheffield jobs: 20 vacancies available now at Meadowhall Shopping Centre for all hours
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield's premier shopping centre has nearly two dozens jobs up for grabs with closing dates in April.
Stores at Meadowhall Shopping Centre are looking for everything from retail assistants to beauty artists, to managers to starters ready to look after their own in-shop boutique.
There are also roles available exclusively working morning, evening and overnight shifts working both part time and full time.
For all vacancies currently going at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, visit their jobs page.https://www.meadowhall.co.uk/jobs
Here are all the jobs listed online with a closing date in April 2024. Most are asking for submissions online, but some want to see a CV and covering letter brought into the store.
Moda in Pelle - Sales Assistant; Part Time, 8 hours a week, evenings, take a CV and covering letter into store. More information online.
Beaverbrooks - Retail sales consultant at TUDOR watches boutique; Part time, 32 hours a week. ”Enter the world of micro-precision with TUDOR watches.” Apply online here. More information online here.
L’Occitane en Provence - Sales associate; Part time, 8 hours a week, fixed term 12 months. Apply online here. More information here.
River Island - Commercial manager; Full time, 37 hours per week. Apply online. More information online here.
River Island - Team leader (supervisor; part time, nights, 22 hours per week; email a CV and cover letter to [email protected]
Moss - Sales associate; Part time, 12 hours per week, take a CV and covering letter into a store; more information online here.
Tommy Hilfiger - Sales associate; Part time, 8 hours per week, apply online, more information online here.
Flannels - MAC Retail artist; Part time, 18 hours per week, email CV to [email protected], more information online here.
Flannels - Brand ambassador at GHD counter; Full time, 30 hours per week, apply online here, more information online here.
White Stuff - Customer host supervisor; part time, 12 hours per week, apply online here, more information online here.
Joe Browns - Style ambassador; Part time, 8 hours per week, bring a CV and covering letter into store or email to [email protected], more information online here.
Pandora - Supervisor; Full time, 40 hours per week, apply online here, more information online here.
Reiss - Assistant store manager; Full time, 40 hours per week, take a CV and covering letter into store, more information online here.
Zara - Sales Assistant, full time, 40 hours per week, Take a CV and covering letter into a store, more information online here.
Zara - Overnight delivery assistant, part time, 14 hours per week, Take a CV and covering letter into a store, more information online here.
Superdrug - night replenishment; part time, nights, 24 hours per week; take a CV in to store or email to [email protected], more information online here.
Ann Summers - Sales assistant; part time, 20 hours per week, take a CV into store or email to [email protected], more information online here.
Kiko Kiosk - Beauty advisor; part time, mornings, 16 hours per week, apply online here, more information online here
Jollibee - crew member; part time, 15 hours per week, apply online here, more information online here
Hays Travel - Travel consultant; full time, 38 hours per week, apply online here, more information online here
Hays Travel - Assistant branch manager; full time, 38 hours per week, apply online here, more information online here
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.