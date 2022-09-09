News you can trust since 1887
The Queen: Gala dinner for 700 in Sheffield postponed following death of monarch

A gala dinner for 700 to mark the 10th anniversary of the London Olympics in Sheffield has been postponed following the death of the Queen.

By David Walsh
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:45 am

​​​​The major event at the English Institute of Sport was set to be attended by Olympians, Paralympians and big names in business and sport including former sports minister Richard Caborn, who was a key figure in the London 2012 bid.

Mr Caborn confirmed it had been postponed as a mark of respect after consultation between sponsors including Kevin McCabe’s Scarborough Group International, Sytner BMW, Gripple, Sheffield Hallam University and Sheffield Forgemasters.

A new fund to support well-being in communities near the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe was also set to be launched on the night. And it was due to raise funds for a helipad at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Mr Caborn paid his respects to the monarch who died on Thursday September 8 aged 96.

He said the dinner would be rescheduled and would mark the role she played in the Olympics.

The Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe is a multi-million pound development for sports, research and business.

Richard Caborn, Chair of Legacy Park Ltd.