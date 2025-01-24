Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Sheffield pub, shut for weeks and popular with Sheffield Wednesday fans, is set to reopen.

And bosses have explained the changes that customers will see when The Park, near Hillsborough, opens its doors again, with Sheffield legend John Burkhill, the ‘Man with the Pram’ who has raised £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support, carrying out the opening on Saturday.

The venue, on Wadsley Lane, Wadsley Bridge, which is popular among Sheffield Wednesday supporters on matchdays, is letting customers back in on Saturday, after a three week refurbishment.

The Park, on Wadsley Lane, near Hillsborough, is set to re-open after being closed for refurbishment. Photo: Google | Google

However, with The Owls due to play away at Queen’s Park Rangers this weekend, there will be no chance for matchday drinks before going to a game until the Owls’ home clash with Luton on Saturday, February 1.

Bosses at the Sizzling Pub Company say the pub has been completely transformed, and have described some of the changes which have been made to the venue since it was closed for the work to be carried out.

They said that the changes include a ‘refreshed’ bar, with a unique Sheffield themed tap room for adult guests and an enhanced dining area.

The venue’s general manager, Natalie Briggs, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the Park’s new look to our guests.

“Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we have always had.”

The pub will also show live sports with a table booking facility, as well as offering live entertainment every Friday, including DJs, karaoke, and live music.

There will be also be dog-friendly areas in the tap room and beer garden and a refurbished function room.

The Park is understood to have been built back in 1907, and it is said to have once boasted a bowling green where the car park is now located.