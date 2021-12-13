The Mirador: Mystery of £70m Sheffield tower block in Shalesmoor granted permission before first lockdown
Mystery surrounds the future of one of Sheffield’s biggest housing developments - granted permission a month before the first lockdown.
The £70m Mirador was set to include 490 flats and a 20-storey tower on Hoyle Street by the Shalesmoor roundabout.
The massive project of five blocks was given the green light in February 2020. The first lockdown came in a month later.
The project is by Scotfield Group, the Leeds firm that brought Ikea to Sheffield, and called The Mirador.
It was also set to have 11 four-bed terraced houses and four commercial units.
The plot sits beside The Nichols Building, a former grocer's warehouse on Shalesmoor which is being turned into flats with a new block behind.
On the other side is empty space which Cassidy Group hopes to turn into a £90m, 900-bed development on Hoyle Street.
Delayed by the pandemic, the firm now aims to be finished in September 2023.
The Star approached Scotfield Group for comment.