It's probably no surprise to anyone who has attempted Hanover Way or Sheffield Parkway at rush hour.

An annual study has found that Sheffield is the sixth slowest city in the world to get around by car.

File photo shows congestion in Sheffield. Sheffield has been named the sixth slowest city in the UK and the 67th slowest in the world, where it takes 20 minutes to go 10km.

Satnav company TomTom's yearly Traffic Index has found it takes 20 minutes and 40 seconds to go 10km.

The slowest city in UK - and, in fact, the whole world - was found to be London, where it takes 37 minutes and 20 seconds for a 10km journey, with Dublin coming second place at 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

TomTom based its analysis on journeys in a 5km radius of city centres, and uncovered some other quirks of 'nipping across town' on Sheffield's roads.

- December 1, 2023, was the worst day to travel last year, when the average travel time was 27 minutes and six seconds.

- The average journey time by car in the Steel City went up by 20 seconds last year.

- The annual cost of driving a petrol car in Sheffield is £524.

- The average time lost annually in Sheffield during rush hour was 73 hours based on a six-mile commute.

- The busiest Steel City street in 2023 was Sheffield Parkway.

It comes after 2023 brought many changes to Sheffield's road network.

The arrival of the controversial Clean Air Zone arrived on February 27, barring many older commercial vehicles from entering the inner ring road on pain of a fine. It charges older vans and cabs £10-a-day, and buses and lorries £50.

Figures show the CAZ raked in £3.35m from 162,000 penalties and charges in the first six months.

Meanwhile, a new bus gate was rolled out on Arundel Gate in October and in its first month stung an average of 360 drivers a day for £70 a time.

