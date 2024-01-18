CAMRA Sheffield: Real ale fans back campaign to save The Royal in Dungworth after sad 'final' visit
"Sheffield CAMRA supports anyone that attempts to save a pub.”
Real ale fans have thrown their support behind a campaign to save a Sheffield heritage pub after a sad 'final' visit.
CAMRA members visited 211-year-old Royal Hotel in Dungworth after hearing it is likely to close in March, with the long-established owners retiring and selling up.
They enjoyed 'excellent hospitality' a couple of cask ales – Bradfield Yorkshire Farmer and Clark’s Best Bitter - and pies with chips and peas, according to social secretary Kevin Thompson.
He said: "CAMRA is sorry to see the current incumbent leave, but after 40 years, and in the recent climate, it is a struggle to make the pub pay. Hopefully new tenants can revive its fortunes and it stays open. Sheffield CAMRA supports anyone that attempts to save a pub."
Last week The Star revealed the Save The Royal campaign had received pledges of £250,000, which landlord Dave Lambert dismissed as "rubbish". He believes the pub, a house and bungalow could fetch £1.1m. In response, campaigners said there was still "all to play for".
CAMRA visited The Royal as part of a social visit that started at the Beer House in Hillsborough, which is next to a tram stop and bus station. They caught the 62 Stagecoach bus, which took 24 minutes to Dungworth, Kevin said.
He added: "The Royal is a pub that still retains a traditional layout where you arrive via a corridor with various small rooms off to the side as well as the main lounge at the front.
"A nice little feature is at the back of the pub. A window affords a breathtaking view over the Loxley Valley and has a pair of binoculars for customer use!"
The group then caught the bus to the Old Horns at Bradfield but found every table was booked for diners.
Kevin added: "Drinkers were confined to a single bench or the outdoor drinking area, which affords a fantastic view over the valley – it was rather cold though!"
After an hour they caught the bus to the Wisewood Inn which sells Loxley Brewery beers, brewed on site, before returning to Hillsborough.
Kevin added: "Our happy party bid each other farewell after an enjoyable afternoon drinking in rural pubs and went off to enjoy their Saturday evening!"