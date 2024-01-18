Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Real ale fans have thrown their support behind a campaign to save a Sheffield heritage pub after a sad 'final' visit.

CAMRA members visited 211-year-old Royal Hotel in Dungworth after hearing it is likely to close in March, with the long-established owners retiring and selling up.

CAMRA real ale fans on 'last' visit to The Royal Hotel in Dungworth before it closes.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They enjoyed 'excellent hospitality' a couple of cask ales – Bradfield Yorkshire Farmer and Clark’s Best Bitter - and pies with chips and peas, according to social secretary Kevin Thompson.

He said: "CAMRA is sorry to see the current incumbent leave, but after 40 years, and in the recent climate, it is a struggle to make the pub pay. Hopefully new tenants can revive its fortunes and it stays open. Sheffield CAMRA supports anyone that attempts to save a pub."

Last week The Star revealed the Save The Royal campaign had received pledges of £250,000, which landlord Dave Lambert dismissed as "rubbish". He believes the pub, a house and bungalow could fetch £1.1m. In response, campaigners said there was still "all to play for".

CAMRA members in The Royal Hotel Dungworth.

CAMRA visited The Royal as part of a social visit that started at the Beer House in Hillsborough, which is next to a tram stop and bus station. They caught the 62 Stagecoach bus, which took 24 minutes to Dungworth, Kevin said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "The Royal is a pub that still retains a traditional layout where you arrive via a corridor with various small rooms off to the side as well as the main lounge at the front.

"A nice little feature is at the back of the pub. A window affords a breathtaking view over the Loxley Valley and has a pair of binoculars for customer use!"

"A nice little feature is at the back of the pub. A window affords a breathtaking view over the Loxley Valley and has a pair of binoculars for customer use!"

The group then caught the bus to the Old Horns at Bradfield but found every table was booked for diners.

Kevin added: "Drinkers were confined to a single bench or the outdoor drinking area, which affords a fantastic view over the valley – it was rather cold though!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an hour they caught the bus to the Wisewood Inn which sells Loxley Brewery beers, brewed on site, before returning to Hillsborough.