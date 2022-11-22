Four new food vendors including The Grind and EDO Sushi moving into Sheffield food hall Kommune
Two famous Sheffield food and drink brands are moving into the city’s best known food hall - with two more to come.
High profile Kelham Island cafe, The Grind, is opening in Kommune next week serving coffee, breakfasts and brunches!
The food hall, which is in Castle House on Angel Street, will also be home to EDO Sushi from tomorrow (November 23).
A Kommune spokeswoman said two more new vendors would be arriving before Christmas. It is open from 11am to 11pm Tuesday to Sunday.