SSB Law: Stricken Sheffield law firm with 220 staff in limbo after administration delayed
Since the news broke several employees have announced they are looking for work
Uncertainty surrounds the future of a Sheffield law firm with 220 staff after it failed to appoint administrators.
SSB Law has filed a second notice of intention to appoint administrators, The Star understands, but continues to trade.
Bosses have made no public statement since initial plans to appoint an administrator were lodged in late November. The reason given was ongoing ‘financial challenges’. The move gave the firm 10 days’ protection from action by creditors.
SSB Law Ltd is based at Navigation House, South Quay Drive, Victoria Quays. It specialises in no win, no fee claims in areas including medical negligence, Japanese knotweed, personal injury and timeshare mis-selling.
One senior litigation manager got a new job earlier this month.
On Friday he posted on Lonkedin: “It's great to hear that so many former colleagues from SSB Law have been offered or have accepted new positions.”
Meanwhile, other law firms are circling.
Pearson Solicitors in Manchester urged SSB staff to make contact stating: "We are supporting those made redundant or at risk of redundancy from SSB Law following its administration as staff could be awarded up to 90 days pay through a protective award claim….if you were not consulted with properly prior to your redundancy."
Morrish Solicitors in Leeds is advertising a similar service.
The Star contacted chief executive of SSB Law Jeremy Brooke for comment.