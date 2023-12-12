Since the news broke several employees have announced they are looking for work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Uncertainty surrounds the future of a Sheffield law firm with 220 staff after it failed to appoint administrators.

SSB Law has filed a second notice of intention to appoint administrators, The Star understands, but continues to trade.

SSB Law is based at Navigation House, Victoria Quays.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses have made no public statement since initial plans to appoint an administrator were lodged in late November. The reason given was ongoing ‘financial challenges’. The move gave the firm 10 days’ protection from action by creditors.

SSB Law Ltd is based at Navigation House, South Quay Drive, Victoria Quays. It specialises in no win, no fee claims in areas including medical negligence, Japanese knotweed, personal injury and timeshare mis-selling.

Since the news broke several employees have announced they are looking for work including a director, the head of litigation, a team manager, a performance manager, a manager and a litigator.

One senior litigation manager got a new job earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday he posted on Lonkedin: “It's great to hear that so many former colleagues from SSB Law have been offered or have accepted new positions.”

Meanwhile, other law firms are circling.

Pearson Solicitors in Manchester urged SSB staff to make contact stating: "We are supporting those made redundant or at risk of redundancy from SSB Law following its administration as staff could be awarded up to 90 days pay through a protective award claim….if you were not consulted with properly prior to your redundancy."

Morrish Solicitors in Leeds is advertising a similar service.