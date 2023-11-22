News you can trust since 1887
SSB Law: Jobs blow as Sheffield law firm set to plunge into administration

It is for sale and bosses are engaging with the Solicitors Regulation Authority

By David Walsh
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 13:57 GMT
A Sheffield law firm announced plans to appoint an administrator due to ‘ongoing financial challenges’ putting scores of jobs at risk.

SSB Law Ltd, based at Navigation House, South Quay Drive, Victoria Quays, has filed a notice at court giving it 10 days’ protection from action by creditors.

SSB Law is based at Navigation House, Victoria Quays.SSB Law is based at Navigation House, Victoria Quays.
A spokesman for the likely administrators, FRP Advisory, said the firm is being marketed for sale and bosses are engaging with the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

He added: "All clients will be contacted in due course and are not required to take any further action."

According to the latest financial filings, SSB Group, of which SSB Law is part, employs about 160 staff.

In 2019, SSB Law announced plans for significant growth with a move to Navigation House and plans to hire 150.

The firm specialises in no win, no fee claims in areas including medical negligence, Japanese knotweed, personal injury and timeshare mis-selling.

