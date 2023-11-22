SSB Law: Jobs blow as Sheffield law firm set to plunge into administration
It is for sale and bosses are engaging with the Solicitors Regulation Authority
A Sheffield law firm announced plans to appoint an administrator due to ‘ongoing financial challenges’ putting scores of jobs at risk.
SSB Law Ltd, based at Navigation House, South Quay Drive, Victoria Quays, has filed a notice at court giving it 10 days’ protection from action by creditors.
A spokesman for the likely administrators, FRP Advisory, said the firm is being marketed for sale and bosses are engaging with the Solicitors Regulation Authority.
He added: "All clients will be contacted in due course and are not required to take any further action."
According to the latest financial filings, SSB Group, of which SSB Law is part, employs about 160 staff.
In 2019, SSB Law announced plans for significant growth with a move to Navigation House and plans to hire 150.
The firm specialises in no win, no fee claims in areas including medical negligence, Japanese knotweed, personal injury and timeshare mis-selling.