It is for sale and bosses are engaging with the Solicitors Regulation Authority

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield law firm announced plans to appoint an administrator due to ‘ongoing financial challenges’ putting scores of jobs at risk.

SSB Law Ltd, based at Navigation House, South Quay Drive, Victoria Quays, has filed a notice at court giving it 10 days’ protection from action by creditors.

SSB Law is based at Navigation House, Victoria Quays.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the likely administrators, FRP Advisory, said the firm is being marketed for sale and bosses are engaging with the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

He added: "All clients will be contacted in due course and are not required to take any further action."

According to the latest financial filings, SSB Group, of which SSB Law is part, employs about 160 staff.

In 2019, SSB Law announced plans for significant growth with a move to Navigation House and plans to hire 150.