Sheffield jobs - law firm announces recruitment drive for 2022
A Sheffield law firm has announced further growth plans for the new year, taking on an additional 43,110 square foot of office space next door to their current premises at Navigation House at Victoria Quays.
The new SSB Law office will house 610 members of staff, with recruitment starting with immediate effect from office juniors to experienced litigation Solicitors.
Group commercial director Wesley Bower said: "Despite the many challenges of the last two years we’ve not only met the ambitious targets we had set ourselves, but we have exceeded them in all aspects of the business.
“We have continued to specialise in niche areas of litigation where we can help clients across the country obtain expert advice and compensation for their losses.
“We have already secured some significant new business partnerships for 2022 and we’re looking to attract the best legal talent from across the region to join our firm. All members of our team benefit from a unique working environment with an equally unique work life balance, investment in training and personal development with genuine opportunities for advancement.
“To enable our growth we’re also investing significantly in our IT infrastructure, support and operational teams.”