Uber Eats has unveiled the regional shortlist for its UK and Ireland Restaurant of the Year awards, including one restaurant based here in Sheffield.

Earlier this year, the public nominated some of their favourite local spots across the UK and Ireland, and today (July 26), Uber Eats has unveiled the shortlist, representing the highest rated and most popular restaurants that each area has to offer.

The full list of finalists are located across 10 regions in the UK and Ireland and represent over 33 different cuisine types, highlighting the true diversity of the restaurant industry. The public is now invited to vote for their favourite local restaurant at ubereatsawards.com, with the national finalists being announced in September.

Uber Eats is offering local restaurants the chance to take home a cut of a £200,000 prize, with the crowned Restaurant of the Year taking home £100,000 to invest in their business.

Street Food Chef has been shortlisted in Uber Eats' Restaurant of the Year - Yorkshire category.

Of one of the four shortlisted restaurants in Yorkshire, Sheffield’s own Street Food Chef, on Sharrow Vale Road, has made the list. It’s now up to the Steel City to vote for them to see them invited to a star-studded reception later this year.

Street Food Chef in Hunters Bar is one of two branches in the city, with the other on Arundel Street. The family-run Mexican restaurant serves a ‘healthy fast food alternative’, with a menu of burritos, tacos and quesadillas. It boasts a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor, and a 4.8 star rating on Uber Eats.

The restaurants that receive the most votes in their region will be invited to a judging day in London in October, where they will cook for and meet industry experts including returning judge Bake Off’s Prue Leith, Chef Monica Galetti and Uber Eats General Manager Matthew Price.

In addition, the judging panel will include content creator Seema Pankhania, who trained as Chef de Partie at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants and was previously part of the Mob team, alongside Head of Procurement at Be Inclusive Hospitality, Lorraine Copes.

Matthew Price, general manager UK and Northern Europe at Uber Eats, said: “The shortlist for Yorkshire displays a truly diverse range of cuisines, and we at Uber Eats are thrilled to be championing a brilliant selection of high-street favourites at the awards this year.”

The full shortlist for Yorkshire includes:

Sibu Street Food Chef Home Chinese Farsley Fire & Smoke BBQ