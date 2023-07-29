The prices are a bit on the steep side but the experience was definitely worth it.

If you are looking for a satisfying and delicious burger experience, look no further than Phat Buns, a new burger chain that expanded into Sheffield a few months ago. The newest takeaway, which first opened in Leicester in 2019, is proving to be a formidable competitor to other burger joints on the congested London Road food strip.

The restaurant's futuristic, robotic-themed black and orange décor welcomed me as soon as I entered. I was quickly greeted by a friendly member of staff who walked me through the massive menu and recommended what I should get and boy, was I glad I went with their suggestions.

The Phat Original with all the works (American cheese, lettuce, tomato, gherkins, and their original sauce) set me back £9.50 (with chips and a soft drink) and featured 4oz of Angus beef. The meat was tender and flavourful, and it went wonderfully with the buttery brioche bun that was toasted to perfection. I devoured this in minutes.

The 6oz Phat Angus is highly recommended.

Then I opted for the 6oz Phat Angus (£10.75), with more cheese curd and the same toppings. Once again, I had a meal that kept me full for a long time. The patties were juicy, possibly cooked to a medium well, making for a pleasant chewing experience. Every mouthful of the soft brioche bun left me wanting more.

I ordered both burgers along with a side of crinkle chips, which I considered to be on the average side. The sweet potato chips were my absolute favourite, so perhaps I should order a side of those the next time I am there (yes I am already planning my next visit!)

Since I brought along my daughter, who is not a fan of beef, she chose a Phat Chick sandwich on a seeded brioche bun (£9). The chicken patty was crunchy, juicy, and well-balanced in flavour, which complemented its condiment. Instead of the usual chips, I opted for tots, that looked like hash brown bites, and they were amazing.

Apart from the burgers - which I thought were well beyond expectations - we were also recommended to get their Phat tenders (£5) - just basically chicken tenders in a range of flavours that you could choose from. As suggested by the staff, we went with lemon pepper and not an ounce of regret after.

Phat Buns is located on London Road, Sheffield

The chicken tenders were soft on the inside yet crispy on the outside, with a wonderful acidic hint from the lemon and a light sprinkle of parsley. They really hit the spot.

We both tried a kid-sized version of a traditional staple, mac and cheese, just for the experience. If your kids aren't big burger eaters, you could get them this creamy, cheese-filled dish for £2.50.

We then decided to end our meal with a peanut butter milkshake (£4.50) and I was taken aback at how creamy and rich it was. Each sip was a burst of flavours, as the rich, creamy texture of the shake and the nutty, savoury notes of the peanut butter blended together.

Despite being at the centre of the crowded London Road, where there is a lot of competition, Phat Buns can hold its own.