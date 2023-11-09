Smash hit Sheffield musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge will make its West End premiere on February 8, it has been announced.

The Olivier Award-winning show will open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, directed by Robert Hastie, Sheffield Theatres’ artistic director. Described as a love letter to Sheffield and the city’s iconic Park Hill Estate, it features songs by legendary singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley.

The West End cast of Standing at the Sky's Edge. Pic by Steve Gullick

Initial casting is now under way but several actors from the Sheffield production will reprise their roles.

Director Robert Hastie said he was thrilled that many of the company who created Standing at the Sky’s Edge in Sheffield "were continuing to tell this important story in the West End".

He added: "I’m equally excited that a brilliant new group of actors are joining the cast to bring new perspectives and fresh takes on Chris’s characters and Richard’s songs."

Standing at the Sky’s Edge is nominated for ‘Best Musical’ at the 2023 Evening Standard Theatre Awards. It won ‘Best New Musical’ at the 2023 Olivier Awards earlier in the year with Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley and Tom Deering also winning ‘Best Original Score and New Orchestrations’.

The production charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over six decades, navigating universal themes of love, loss and survival.

First commissioned by Sheffield Theatres and Various Productions, it had its world premiere at the Crucible Theatre in 2019. Following a hugely successful, sold-out run, it returned to the Crucible in December 2022, selling out again.