'A visit to Sheffield makes me want to break into song' - national newspaper journalist hails renaissance of Steel City

A national newspaper journalist has hailed the renaissance of the Steel City and declared visiting Sheffield ‘makes me want to break into song.'

Under an article headlined ‘The remarkable renaissance of Sheffield’ in The Telegraph, Paul Miles states the city’s revival is epitomised by the transformation of the Park Hill housing estate - the setting for the sell-out musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge, which recently won Best New Musical at the Olivier Awards and will be performed in London’s West End next year.

Having watched the award-winning theatre show, Paul says his head is ‘full of harmonies’ during a guided tour of the housing estate, which is affectionately known as the 'streets in the sky'. The complex – built in the 50s and 60s and is Europe’s largest Grade II listed building – is now undergoing a multi-million pound redevelopment.

Standing at the Sky's Edge.

In the article, the writer describes posing for a photo on the concrete sky bridge with the famous graffiti “I love you will u marry me” highlighted in neon. Paul then explores further afield in the city and visits Kelham Island, which ‘has been likened to Shoreditch, the once rundown but now fashionable London district.’

Paul writes that the the neighbourhood ‘comes alive at weekends’ and notes ‘there was a queue of 20-somethings waiting to enter Cutlery Works food hall at 5pm on a Saturday’.

He also muses on the well-known notion that Sheffield is a 'city of villages’ and writes: “Each village has its own vibrant cafe culture. With my friend Sue I walked up and down past handsome stone terraces to Sharrow Vale and the restaurant Tonco, with its open kitchen serving small plates of locally grown organic produce."

Paul highlights the city’s close proximity to the beautiful Peak District and rounds off his visit with a walk through Endcliffe Park and highlights other local attractions as you approach the national park including Shepherd’s Wheel and Forge Dam Cafe.

Park Hill is undergoing a revival.

Referencing Park Hill, he tells readers you ‘might be surprised at how much more there is to this musical city with its now famous man-made monolith.'

This is not the first time the success of Standing at the Sky’s Edge has drawn Sheffield to the attention of national newspapers.

A reviewer for the Daily Mail called ‘The Inspector’ recently visited Brocco On The Park, close to Endcliffe Park, to write about their experience at the boutique hotel.

They mention the award-winning musical and give the hotel four stars out of five in a glowing review.

Park Hill in days gone by.