You can lay your eyes on Sheffield legend and Pulp drummer Nick Banks as St Luke’s Hospice opens its new shop next week.

On Monday, August 7, St Luke’s will be opening the doors to its new pre-loved fashion store on The Moor. To celebrate the launch, a grand opening will see live music, celebrity guests and exclusive perks for the first 30 customers.

At 10am, sustainable fashion influencer Faye Wagstaffe will be cutting the ribbon to officially open the store. The Instagrammer will then later be joined by the Sheffield legend Nick Banks, drummer for Britpop sensations Pulp.

St Luke’s will be based at the bottom of The Moor, and has been fitted out using reclaimed, donated, recycled, and upcycled materials. It will offer a new shopping destination alongside the likes of H&M, Monki, Urban Outfitters, and Glass Onion in the city centre.

St Luke’s much-awaited new concept store is opening on The Moor on Monday, August 7.

Sheffield customers are told they can expect eco-conscious fashion, curated looks, and ethical shopping all under one roof.

Barley Taylor, shop manager for the new St Luke’s store, said: “We are making the most of the donations we receive to introduce specially curated collections that suit popular styles containing items such as oversized men’s suits, co-ords, denim, and 90s sportswear, as well as preppy-styles and boho-chic.”

The brand-new store will also give its first 30 customers a brand-new St Luke’s tote bag, exclusive to The Moor, and customers that spend over £50 during the day will receive a 10 per cent off voucher for their next visit.

Barley added: “With pre-loved and retro fashion becoming mainstream and altering a great number of retail models for countless high street brands, it only made sense for St Luke’s Hospice, as a modern charity, to get on board and establish their own new-concept store.

“We’re so excited to celebrate with everyone on Monday, so please come and join us - and be in with a chance to get your own exclusive tote bag.”

Councillor Colin Ross, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, said: “As Lord Mayor of Sheffield, my main charity this year is St Luke’s and so I am really pleased to welcome this brand-new St Luke’s store to Sheffield city centre. This will be a different kind of charity shop that is an exciting addition to the existing network of St. Luke’s shops around the city.

“The charity shop network is a vital part of the hospice’s fundraising efforts. The money generated helps St. Luke’s to sustain their invaluable work for our community.

“The new store will bring something new and refreshing to The Moor, encourages sustainable fashion and provides a more cost-effective outlet for consumers to access amongst other high street brands.”

The hospice, which operates in Sheffield, supports people aged 18 and above with terminal illnesses, as well as their families and their loved ones, with medical and holistic care from the point of diagnosis and beyond.

The official opening of St Luke’s The Moor will take place outside the new store on Monday August 7 from 9.45am, with activities taking place all day.