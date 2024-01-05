The company hit problems when some cavity wall claims failed, leaving shocked clients liable for legal costs

A Sheffield law firm has collapsed into administration with the loss of 192 jobs and potentially millions in debts.

SSB Law suffered ‘financial challenges’ and has ceased trading, according to advisory firm FRP, which says it is supporting workers' applications to the Redundancy Payments Service.

SSB Law, based at Navigation House, South Quay Drive, Victoria Quays, has gone into administration.

The company, based at Navigation House, South Quay Drive, Victoria Quays, specialised in helping people sue for compensation, on a ‘no win no fee’ basis, for allegedly faulty cavity wall insulation, medical negligence, personal injury and data breaches.

In November and December it twice announced plans to call in administrators, giving it temporary protection from creditors. Staff were left in limbo over Christmas before FRP was appointed on Thursday January 4.

Kelly Burton of FRP said: “The financial challenges facing SSB put incredible pressure on the business and, regrettably, meant that it was unsustainable in its current form without significant investment.”

SSB Law’s most recent accounts, from 2022, show it owed creditors £48m, while it hoped to bring in £46m from claims.

Buyers have been secured for the firm’s 42,708 live cases and all claimants have been notified of the transition, FRP added.

A core team will stay on to support an ‘orderly wind down’ over the next few months and ensure the smooth transition of casework, said Anthony Collier, of FRP.