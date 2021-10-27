South Yorkshire weighing scale manufacturer Marsden expands after winning Queen's Award

Marsden Weighing Machine Group has signed five international distributors and created several jobs, including a new commercial director, after the win in April.

The firm, based at Genesis Business Park in Rotherham, was presented with the award by the Lord Lieutenant, Andrew Coombe, in recognition of its invention of the Patient Transfer Scale, a board used to move people from trolley to bed with a built-in weighing scale.

The patient needs to be on it for a few seconds for their weight to register, which is then used for accurate drug dosage and treatments.

The idea came from frontline nurse, Gillian Taylor, who is named as inventor on multiple global patents. Today, it is used by more than 65 per cent of NHS Trusts in the UK.

Mark Holdaway, Marsden chief executive, said: “Receiving the Queen’s Award for Enterprise from the Lord Lieutenant was, without doubt, the highlight of a very special year for Marsden, one which saw us celebrate our 95th anniversary.

Mark Holdway, Marsden Chief Executive, Joanna Dobson , Chief Finance and Operations Officer and Andrew Coombe, Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire.

“The success of the Patient Transfer Scale is the result of the observations of a nurse, who spotted an opportunity to solve a patient care problem.

“Since securing the Queen’s Award, we have enjoyed a significant period of growth enabling us to invest in expanding internationally, bring new products to market, create jobs and ultimately help healthcare professionals to deliver a better patient experience.”

INNOVATION CONTINUES

Marsden has recently launched a new portable weighing scale, designed weigh wheelchair-bound patients.

Andrew Coombe, Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire said: “The Queen’s Award for Enterprise was created to recognise the outstanding achievements of businesses across the UK and with a long history of innovation and the success Marsden has achieved with its Patient Transfer Scale, the award is well deserved.

“Marsden is a terrific example of the incredible work which is being undertaken by the manufacturing sector in South Yorkshire. The success they have enjoyed is helping to showcase the incredible work being undertaken by businesses across the region.”

Established in 1926, Marsden makes scales for the healthcare, veterinary and industrial sectors.

It opened a new factory in Rotherham in 2001.