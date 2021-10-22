Park Hill Provisions is located in the former Parkway Tavern, one of the four original pubs in the sprawling complex.

It is in ‘Phase 3’, a large block converted into student flats.

Mijit Najib, left, Zak Malook at Park Hill Provisions in Sheffield

Zak Malook, who has another store nearby, is the new proprietor and Mijit Najib is manager.

OLD RESIDENTS REMEMBERED

Zak said: “I was born and brought up in Sheffield and know the area of Park Hill as I already run a store nearby, and my current customers were old residents of the place.

“I was the first person to make enquiries about the unit when I saw it was available. It’s great to finally be able to open and I hope the mix of food, drink and general groceries available will make our store a regular place to pop in, have a chat and enjoy some of the additional extras we have worked hard to provide.”

The revamp of Phase 1, which has bright orange and yellow panels, was completed a few years ago and is now occuiped by residents and businesses. Phase 2, comprising more flats and business units, is being revamped.

The redevelopment is a joint venture between Urban Splash and Places for People.

Nicky Harries, on behalf of the joint venture partners, said more shops were likely.

He added: “We are delighted to welcome Zak, Mijit and their team at Park Hill Provisions. We know there is the demand and could accommodate more retail and amenities as well as businesses in Phase 2.”