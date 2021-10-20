Famous Pete McKee mural back on display in Sheffield after outcry over temporary lean-to

Pete McKee painted the picture of Frank the whippet tucking into a packet of Hobnobs on the side of Kelham Arcade on Burton Road, Neepsend, in 2016 and it was something of a local landmark.

But there was an outcry after The Parrot Club cocktail bar next door built a rain shelter and placed tables and a palm tree outside.

The lean-to has been scaled back to reveal Pete McKee's Frank the whippet artwork

In August, Helen Wardlaw was ‘absolutely horrified’ to see the structure in front of Frank the Whippet, with only his mournful looking eyes peeping over the top.

The Parrot Club posted a comment stating the canopy was temporary. It has since been scaled back to reveal the mural in its glory.

The club previously explained: “Hello lovely Sheffielders! In response to recent comments regarding our beer garden infringing upon a most beloved Pete McKee art-piece, we’d like to say that we too are disheartened about it’s covering.

“The hospitality industry, among others, has been exceptionally financially challenged during the Covid pandemic, and that struggle is ongoing for many if not all of us.

Frank the whippet mural on Burton Road and the new structure in August (pic: Helen Wardlaw)

“Like many bars, we have constructed a temporary solution to allow us to operate throughout Covid restrictions and thereafter. The canopy...has been a lifeline to our bar and without it we wouldn’t be here, though it was erected out of necessity, we all can’t wait to see it come down too!

“We hope you’ll be patient with us whilst we are trying to manufacture a more permanent solution, and one where we can all appreciate the art-work together.”

