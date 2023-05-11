Pizza Triangle is taking the old Italia Uno premises at 955 Ecclesall Road, Banner Cross. A builder fitting it out said it would open in June. A poster on the window states it will offer dine-in, takeaway and delivery, and vegan and gluten free options. The firm was launched by ‘pizza enthusiast friends’ in Newcastle under Lyme, Stoke on Trent in 2018. Its website explain its pizzas are ‘light, easy to digest, flavourful, soft but at the same time crunchy’ and ‘much more healthier’. Today there are also outlets in Hackney, Solihull and Walsall.

The firm says it uses sourdough only, from a special type of pizza flour, and it is 'rounded and hand stretched by a professional Pizzaiolo'.

It adds: ‘We employ an artistic but also very professional approach to pizza making. In other words, we don't just make a pizza, we make the pizza!’

It also uses a wood fired oven, which could upset clean air campaigners who say wood burning is more polluting than road transport in the UK. Ecclesall Road is already a busy main route which often sees standing traffic. It is claimed even ‘eco’ wood burners produce 450 times more pollution than gas heating. A report from chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty states air pollution kills up to 36,000 people a year in England. In Sheffield, some 500 people die due to polluted air each year leading to the introduction of a Clean Air Zone in the city centre in February.

Pizza Triangle also states it 'always delivers the orders ourselves, never through a third party. Why? The answer is simple. Quicker, Hotter, Better. We are passionate about what we do and we take it seriously'.

Italia Uno was a popular takeaway and restaurant. Its last Facebook post was in April 2021. On the door is a South Yorkshire Police note stating ‘police incident, call 101 and quote incident number 212 of 02/08/21. Another note from Sherazi Property Management of Sheffield dated September 2021 states the lease is forfeited and the premises have been secured.

