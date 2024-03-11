Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police who raided a Sheffield sofa shop and made a fraud arrest found drugs on the same day, The Star can reveal.

"A quantity of class ‘C’ drugs," were found at a separate address in the city on the day officers attended Sofalux, in Crystal Peaks, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud following the operation on December 19.

It followed complaints from customers that their sofas had not been delivered.

Police raided the Sofalux shop at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre and Retail Park.

A police spokesperson confirmed drugs were found at an address in Sheffield on the same day as the raid on the shop.