Sofalux: Drugs found in investigation into alleged fraud at Sheffield sofa shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police who raided a Sheffield sofa shop and made a fraud arrest found drugs on the same day, The Star can reveal.
"A quantity of class ‘C’ drugs," were found at a separate address in the city on the day officers attended Sofalux, in Crystal Peaks, South Yorkshire Police said.
A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud following the operation on December 19.
It followed complaints from customers that their sofas had not been delivered.
A police spokesperson confirmed drugs were found at an address in Sheffield on the same day as the raid on the shop.
They added: “The 46-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of fraud is currently on police bail. No further arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.”