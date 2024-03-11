Sofalux: Drugs found in investigation into alleged fraud at Sheffield sofa shop

Customers had complained their goods weren't delivered, prompting a police raid
By David Walsh
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:43 GMT
Police who raided a Sheffield sofa shop and made a fraud arrest found drugs on the same day, The Star can reveal.

"A quantity of class ‘C’ drugs," were found at a separate address in the city on the day officers attended Sofalux, in Crystal Peaks, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud following the operation on December 19.

It followed complaints from customers that their sofas had not been delivered.

Police raided the Sofalux shop at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre and Retail Park.

A police spokesperson confirmed drugs were found at an address in Sheffield on the same day as the raid on the shop.

They added: “The 46-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of fraud is currently on police bail. No further arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.”

