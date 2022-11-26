The Beer House has taken on the former Hillsborough Bargains shop on Langsett Road, next to a Costa Coffee and opposite Wetherspoons’ pub The Rawson Spring. The firm posted on social media stating: “Exciting day today as we complete on the new place. I know a few people who live in the new area who'll be pleased.”

And it published photos of the interior being ripped out with the caption: “Earning the beer later”. The Beer House was opened by John Harrison on Ecclesall Road, Banner Cross, in 2014.

Responding to the news, Gavin Murray stated: “Been baffled why it’s taken so long for higher-end independents to tap into Hillsborough. Great that it’s finally happening.”

The Beer House micropub on Ecclesall Road was the first micropub in Sheffield. It has now opened a second site. Pictured is owner John Harrison.

Paul Bickham wrote: “Great addition to Hillsborough beer scene.”