Thousands of homes in South Yorkshire are without electricity due to the snow - and road closures are hampering engineers.

Northern Powergrid said 7,000 customers in West and South Yorkshire had been cut off due to adverse weather.

A spokeswoman said they were ‘hopeful’ the majority would have power restored today. But it depended on teams ‘being able to get to where they need to be’.

She added: “Our teams responded quickly and have already made progress in restoring supplies. There are road closures in the worst affected areas due to the snow and therefore it may take us a little longer than usual to get everyone reconnected.

Snow plough at Meadowhead, Sheffield. Pic Simon Walkden.

“We will be working through all remaining incidents where it is accessible and safe to do so to reconnect as many customers as possible. We will provide further updates this afternoon as the impact on the network becomes clear. As always, anyone who is experiencing a power cut should utilise our digital channels or by calling 105.”

