The store on The Moor tweeted it will stay shut on Friday, March 10 for the ‘safety of our colleagues and customers’. It added: “Thank you for your understanding and hopefully we'll see you tomorrow”. It is one of numerous shops and businesses unable to operate normally due to accumulations of more than eight inches after snow fell for more than 12 hours - with drifts that are much deeper.
Spectacle shop EYEYE, based at Harland Works on John Street near Bramall Lane, also announced it was shut. And John St Kitchen in the same complex said it was staying closed too.
Henry Nottage, owner of Tony Butterworth Cycles in Hillsborough, confirmed his shop was not operating today. And Woodseats trainer restoration company Glistening Kicks tweeted: “Safe to say we won’t be open today barring a miraculous heatwave in the next couple of hours! Stay safe folks.”