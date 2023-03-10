Sheffield department store Atkinsons is closed today due to deep snow blanketing the city.

The store on The Moor tweeted it will stay shut on Friday, March 10 for the ‘safety of our colleagues and customers’. It added: “Thank you for your understanding and hopefully we'll see you tomorrow”. It is one of numerous shops and businesses unable to operate normally due to accumulations of more than eight inches after snow fell for more than 12 hours - with drifts that are much deeper.

Spectacle shop EYEYE, based at Harland Works on John Street near Bramall Lane, also announced it was shut. And John St Kitchen in the same complex said it was staying closed too.

Henry Nottage, owner of Tony Butterworth Cycles in Hillsborough, confirmed his shop was not operating today. And Woodseats trainer restoration company Glistening Kicks tweeted: “Safe to say we won’t be open today barring a miraculous heatwave in the next couple of hours! Stay safe folks.”

Atkinsons on The Moor is closed today. Pix by BeerCentral in The Moor Market which is open.

St Luke’s shops - including its branch in Crystal Peaks shopping centre - and donation centre just off Petre Street in Grimesthorpe, are closed today, the charity has confirmed. It's Careers and Volunteer Fair scheduled for today at the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site is also cancelled.

The Moor looking snow today. Pic by Beer Central in The Moor Market, which is open as well as traders including fruit, veg, fish, butchers some cafes and @coffeemoormkt.