Sheffield United respond after report reveals club broke minimum wage rules

Yesterday the football club was named by the Government among 191 business that broke the minimum wage law.

A total of £2.1 million was found to be owed to more than 34,000 workers following investigations by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs dating back to 2011.

Named employers have been made to pay back what they owed, and were fined an additional £3.2 million.

Sheffield United said it had already rectified the issue, after being named as one of nearly 200 organisations to have broken minimum wage rules (Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Sheffield United said that the club had already rectified the issues highlighted by the Government.

They said: “The issue highlighted by BEIS was rectified in 2018, as soon as the club was made aware. Those involved were fully reimbursed.

"Sheffield United is committed to ensuring that all our staff are paid fairly for work undertaken on behalf of the club. Processes have been put in place to ensure that we remain fully compliant going forward.”

Businesses named by the Government include retail giant John Lewis, which said it was “surprised and disappointed” to be on the list released by the Business Department.

Other organisations named by the Government included Oldham Athletic, Crewe, Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth football clubs, as well as The Body Shop International, Worcestershire Cricket Club and Enterprise Rent A Car.

Almost half of employers named wrongly deducted pay from workers’ wages, including for uniforms and expenses, while 30% failed to pay workers for all the time they had worked, such as when they worked overtime, and 19% paid the incorrect apprenticeship rate.

Business Minister Paul Scully said: “Our minimum wage laws are there to ensure a fair day’s work gets a fair day’s pay. It is unacceptable for any company to come up short.

“All employers, including those on this list, need to pay workers properly.

“This Government will continue to protect workers’ rights vigilantly, and employers that short-change workers won’t get off lightly.”

Low Pay Commission chairman Bryan Sanderson said: “These are very difficult times for all workers, particularly those on low pay who are often undertaking critical tasks in a variety of key sectors including care.